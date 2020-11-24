By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Nov. 26, 2020: Caribbean-born, US-based comedian Majah Hype, is in an Atlanta hospital, after falling ill there just days after his South Florida show.

Hype, born Collin Nigel McPherson in Grenada, posted a picture of himself in a hospital bed with a mask on Monday on Instagram under the caption: “Life can be so real….pray for me y’all!.”

Majah in hospital. (Instagram image)

The comedian on Saturday night, performed at “Comedy in the Garden” at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater on November 21, 2020 in Miramar, Florida. The event also featured Haitian V and was hosted By Papa Keith.

Comedian Haitian V, Majah Hype and on air radio personality, Papa Keith pose for a picture sans masks, before perform on stage at a live socially distanced stand up comedy show during a “Comedy in the Garden with Majah Hype” at Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater on November 21, 2020 in Miramar, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

Hype did not reveal his illness but Urban Islandz quoted sources as saying that he underwent COVID-19 tests Monday.

His post shocked many fans including several Caribbean entertainers.

Jada Kingdom said, “Praying for you, YOU GOT THIS??!!!,” while Dexta Daps added, “Wtf ma g…?? and Konshens extended his well wishes noting: “Jah jah. Wtvr it is. Strength to overcome speedy.”

Hype was pictured Saturday night sans mask with Comedian Haitian V and on air radio personality, Papa Keith in Miramar.