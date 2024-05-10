News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 10, 2024: Jamaican reggae and dancehall artist Nadine Sutherland has unveiled a heartfelt acoustic rendition of her hit single “Queen” in time for Mother’s Day. The stripped-down version of the emotionally charged track aims to resonate with women worldwide, offering a raw and intimate perspective on the journeys they undertake throughout their lives.

Nadine Sutherland salutes Mothers this ‘Mother’s Day.’

Sutherland took to her Instagram page to introduce the acoustic version, emphasizing its importance for women to hear themselves in the song and connect with the narrative she shares. “Queen” in its acoustic form sees Sutherland unplugged and unfiltered, delving into the untold stories behind the crowns women wear.

“It’s a song I’ve poured my heart into,” Sutherland expressed. “It’s about women who have endured hardships on their path to success, who have faced setbacks but always risen again. Through it all, women are Queens. She is you, because we’ve shared so many similar journeys.”

Recorded and filmed at Anchor Studios, the acoustic rendition features Neil-Prince Halliburton on guitar and was engineered by Delroy “Fatta” Pottinger. Accompanying the release is an official music video, capturing the raw emotion and authenticity of the acoustic performance.

With a career spanning over three decades, Nadine Sutherland has solidified her place in the music industry with her powerful vocals and empowering messages. Her collaborations with renowned artists and her unwavering commitment to spreading positivity through music continue to inspire audiences worldwide.

For fans of Sutherland and enthusiasts of authentic, soul-stirring music, the acoustic version of “Queen” serves as a poignant reminder of the resilience and strength inherent in every woman’s story. Listen HERE