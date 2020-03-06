News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. March 6, 2020: Caribbean roots actress Nia Talita Long is coming to a US theater near you today.
The 49-year-old actress, who is of Trinidadian, Grenadian, Vincentian, and Bajan descent, stars along with Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie in ‘The Banker’ which hits theaters in limited release today, March 6th, before it arrives on the Apple TV Plus streaming service March 20th.
The Banker is based on the true story of Bernard Garrett (Mackie) who together with Joe Morris (Jackson), are two of the first African American bankers in America.
Both Garrett and Morris purchased banks in Texas to allow African Americans opportunities to own their own homes and start businesses.
Along with Garrett’s wife Eunice (Long), they train a working-class white man, Matt Steiner (Nicholas Hoult), to pose as the rich and privileged face of their burgeoning real estate and banking empire – while Garrett and Morris pose as a janitor and a chauffeur due to the Jim Crow laws during the 1950s.
Their success ultimately draws the attention of the federal government, which threatens everything they have built.
Directed and produced by George Nolfi, “The Banker” is produced by Joel Viertel. Brad Feinstein also produced under his Romulus Entertainment banner, along with producers Nnamdi Asomugha, Jonathan Baker, David Lewis Smith and Anthony Mackie. The executive producers are Joseph F. Ingrassia, Samuel L. Jackson, Will Greenfield, David Gendron and Ali Jazayeri. The film is written by Niceole Levy, George Nolfi, David Lewis Smith and Stan Younger from a story by David Lewis Smith, Stan Younger and Brad Caleb Kane.
