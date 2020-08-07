By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug. 7, 2020: Is the new reggae summer anthem really “Loco?”

Jamaican singer Agent Sasco hopes so and has now dropped a remix of the song in collaboration with Bounty Killer & Kabaka Pyramid.

The new remix takes the original track produced by Romain “Teflonzincfence” Arnett to the next level and highlights the Jamaican artist’s versatility with dancehall and hip-hop.

This monstrous first single speaks volumes and will be available on his upcoming EP slated for release later this year.

For almost two decades, Agent Sasco has maintained an active presence in Jamaican reggae and dancehall. Through this year’s pandemic, Agent Sasco has taken to Instagram Live to produce a weekly retrospective Riddim Classics series where he revisits classic dancehall rhythms through interviews with producers and the contemporary artists that appeared on the compilations with him back when he was most-known as Assassin (circa 2001).

Agent Sasco’s talent for juggling his quick-witted rhymes in his fiery Jamaican-peppered voice opened doors for him as a guest vocalist alongside Kendrick Lamar (“The Blacker the Berry”) Kanye West (“I’m In It”), and Freddie Gibbs (“Bandana”). Internationally, he left his mark on 2015’s “Good Times” (Dre Skull Remix), the Jamie XX-produced 2015-summer banger in the U.K. Under his Assassin alias, he stole the spotlight on the Cadenza remix of “Saturnz Barz” by Gorillaz. Last year, Sasco landed his highest streamed record (2M on Spotify plus 2M on Apple Music) with “Slow Down,” a suave, seductive jam session produced by Ghanaian-British beatsmith Juls.



This July, he performed “Loco” and “Hope River” as part of Live Nation Urban’s weekly Instagram Live series. Agent Sasco also joined Chronixx and Bounty Killer for IrieJam Radio’s virtual concert. Also, keeping with tradition, the veteran artist delivered yet another electrifying Reggae Sumfest performance for this year’s virtual edition of Jamaica’s most-celebrated two-day concert.

Listen to the remix here.