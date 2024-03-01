News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Mar. 1, 2024: The pre-wedding festivities for billionaire heir Anant Ambani and his fiancée Radhika Merchant have kicked off in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, drawing a constellation of global celebrities, including Caribbean music icon Rihanna.

Barbadian singer-songwriter, actress Rihanna performing “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

The lavish three-day event, leading up to the couple’s wedding in July, is set to feature performances by Rihanna alongside Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh, with magician David Blaine also listed to entertain the distinguished guests. The celebrations are hosted at the opulent Ambani Estate, with attendees such as Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Disney CEO Bob Iger, and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The star-studded guest list also includes Ivanka Trump, Bill Gates, and members of Bhutan’s royal family, all adhering to a detailed nine-page dress code spanning the event’s duration. Rihanna, spotted arriving in Gujarat with A$AP Rocky, is among the high-profile performers at the pre-wedding bash, highlighting the event’s grandeur.

The weekend’s agenda features visits to the Ambanis’ animal rescue under a “jungle fever” theme and a vibrant “Mela Rouge” celebration, culminating in a “tusker trails” experience, immersing guests in India’s natural wonders. The Ambani and Merchant families are extending their hospitality beyond the estate, serving traditional Gujarati meals to over 50,000 residents of the surrounding village, showcasing their commitment to community engagement.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharma magnate Viren Merchant, have captivated the nation with their upcoming nuptials. The Ambani family is renowned for their extravagant celebrations, previously spending $100 million on Isha Ambani’s wedding and hosting an elaborate pre-wedding bash for Akash Ambani in Switzerland, featuring global music stars.

As the festivities unfold, all eyes are on Gujarat for what promises to be an unforgettable prelude to one of the year’s most anticipated weddings.