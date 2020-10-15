This Caribbean Star Makes America’s Richest Self-Made Women’s List

By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 15, 2020: Forbes annual list of America’s richest self-made women entrepreneurs is out and a Caribbean star is the only one from the region to make the list.

Bajan-born star Rihanna landed at number 33 for the first time with a net worth of $600 million. The 32-year-old singer’s place on the list, along with the likes of Oprah, Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian West and Beyonce among others, was calculated using stock prices from September 11, 2020.

According to Forbes, her cosmetics line Fenty Beauty had over $600 million in sales in 2019, while her Savage x Fenty lingerie line raised $50 million from investors. Lastly, RiRi’s charitable Clara Lionel Foundation raised $22.5 million for COVID-19 relief.