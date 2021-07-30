By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 30, 2021: A Grammy-winning Caribbean star has been added to the NYC Central Park Mega-Concert Line-up, set for next month.

Haitian-born Wyclef Jean is the lone Caribbean act on the bill announced by music executive, Clive Davis. He will join Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson and Bruce Springsteen as well as Jon Batiste, LL Cool J, Carlos Santana with Rob Thomas, Journey and Patti Smith as well as Kane Brown, Elvis Costello, Lucky Daye, Earth, Wind & Fire and Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds among others, for the historic mega-concert celebrating the city’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Dubbed “We Love New York City: The Homecoming Concert,” the Central Park event is set for August 21st.

All attendees must show their vaccination cards, but 80 percent of tickets will be free.

Citi card members now have access to presale tickets. For all others, ticket sales will begin on Aug. 2 at 10 a.m., with additional tranches of free and VIP tickets being offered Aug. 3 through 7 at various times. More information can be found at nyc.gov/homecomingweek.