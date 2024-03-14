News Americas, KINGSTON, Jamaica, Thurs. March 14, 2024: The UK-based Privy Council has overturned the murder convictions of dancehall artist Vybz Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, and his co-accused Shawn Campbell (also known as “Shawn Storm”), Kahira Jones, and Andre “Mad Suss” St. John.

Vybz Kartel in New York City, New York, United States in a past photo. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The group was originally sentenced to life in prison for the 2014 murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams.

The overturning came after the Privy Council reviewed the case, specifically scrutinizing the decision to continue the trial despite revelations of a bribery attempt within the jury. This incident, revealed during the appeal heard on February 14 and 15, raised significant concerns about juror misconduct.

Delivered nearly a decade after the initial guilty verdict, the Privy Council’s judgment highlighted a “material irregularity” in the handling of the jury issue by the trial judge, ultimately leading to the decision to quash the convictions based on this juror misconduct.

The matter has been sent back to the Jamaican Court of Appeal to determine whether a retrial for the murder of Clive Williams is warranted, leaving the future legal proceedings of Vybz Kartel and his co-accused in question.