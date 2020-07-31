By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 31, 2020: A top denim clothing brand is paying tribute to THE reggae legend, Jamaica’s Robert ‘Bob’ Nesta Marley, 39 years after his death.

Wrangler has partnered with the Bob Marley family to develop a limited-edition capsule collection, which went on sale on July 27th.

The Wrangler x Bob Marley apparel collection is inspired by Marley’s style and features a range of colorful, stylized prints, retro graphics, photographs of Marley and patches inspired by his life and several of his live albums.

The Wrangler team says it worked closely with the Bob Marley Estate to launch the collection and the family was fully involved with concept development, artwork design and production materials.

Cedella Marley, Bob and Rita Marley’s daughter, said, “Collaborating with such an iconic denim brand was a natural way to pay tribute to my father and his aesthetic. It’s exciting to see his spirit and signature style transcend time and continue to appeal to new generations.”

“Bob Marley is fondly remembered as someone who was strong and true to his convictions — qualities that are inherently connected to the Wrangler brand’s ethos,” said Holly Wheeler, vice president, global brand marketing at Wrangler. “Wrangler is honored to have worked with the Marley family over the past year to design a unique collection that commemorates a music icon who has inspired generations of people through his commitment to fierce idealism and powerful songwriting.”

Marley, who made reggae famous globally, died in 1981 at the age of 36. He wore Wrangler products during his peak performance period in the 1970s.