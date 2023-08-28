News Americas, LONDON, England, Mon. Aug. 28, 2023: The vibrant streets of west London were once again alive with the spirit of Caribbean culture as Londoners celebrated the 55th incarnation of the iconic Notting Hill Carnival today.

Colorful feathered bands paraded through the streets, accompanied by thumping sound systems. This year’s carnival held special significance as it commemorated 75 years since the first Windrush arrivals. Transport for London partnered with the Windrush Generation Association to provide a dedicated float for veterans to celebrate this milestone.

A performer parades in costume on the final day of Notting Hill Carnival on August 28, 2023 in London, England. The annual Caribbean festival, which stretches over two days, has taken place in London since 1966. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

A reveller on the final day of Notting Hill Carnival on August 28, 2023 in London, England. The annual Caribbean festival, which stretches over two days, has taken place in London since 1966. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

In a poignant tribute, the sound systems fell silent for 72 seconds on both Sunday and Monday, honoring the victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy, a visible landmark along parts of the carnival route.

Performers parade in costume on the final day of Notting Hill Carnival on August 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Celebrity attendees such as Lily Allen, Idris Elba, and Nick Grimshaw joined the revelry, and it was anticipated that over two million people would participate in the carnival festivities by the end of the bank holiday.

Revellers dance during the final day of Notting Hill Carnival on August 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Aboard the Windrush 75 bus, which celebrated the diamond anniversary of the Windrush generation’s arrival in the UK, Deborah Klass, CEO of the Windrush Generation Association, highlighted the diverse representation on the bus, with individuals from every Caribbean island present.

A performer parades in costume on the final day of Notting Hill Carnival on August 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

The bus, adorned with a bespoke Windrush stamp collection design, was provided by GoAhead. Ms. Klass expressed the importance of celebrating the elders who first arrived 75 years ago, providing them the welcome they should have received when they arrived in Britain.

However, the Met Police said 85 people had been arrested, including 11 for sexual assault and 10 for assault on a police officer.

