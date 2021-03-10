News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Mar. 10, 2021: Reggae legend Beres Hammond is set to release a new inspirational single and a collaboration with a popular dancehall star.

On the heels of the hugely successful ‘Love From A Distance’ virtual concert to cap Reggae Month, Hammond and Popcaan will release the new single and music video “God is Love.”

The song’s producer Shane Brown, of Juke Boxx Productions, said “the song was inspired by a dream.”

The combination of Beres and Popcaan is refreshing, and the message of the song is real. The music video for the song was shot on the Harmony House productions lot and is scheduled to debut online in the coming days.

“God Is Love” will be available on all digital and streaming platforms beginning Friday, March 12th.

See the two performing the song live at the Reggae Month event on Feb. 28th.