Reggae Singer Buju Banton Calls Mask Wearing BS

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Oct. 22, 2020: Grammy-winning Jamaican born reggae singer Buju Banton, has stunned many with a controversial video uploaded to social media Wednesday, in which he called the wearing of a mask in the COVID-19 pandemic, BS.

“We done with this mask wearing bulls**t inna Jamaica and who fi dead ago dead and who nah go dead ago just live,” Banton stated in the video rant that came as Jamaica reported 8,445 confirmed cases of the virus and 174 deaths.

Banton also insisted that he won’t wear a mask. “Me nah wear no mask cause mask no make fi man,” he said in the Instagram video rank. “My love for you supersede all that this world has to offer. I will not join the other entertainers and try to trick you, I will not lead you on a path of destruction I have always been sincere and true to you my people.”

The comment came as he and Kanye West drew flack for not wearing a mask during their meeting weeks ago and as the same misinformation continues to be fought daily, including from the President of the United States.

But the singer and song writer refused to be responsible adding: “Free my people!! NOW!!!

This even as some fans slammed him for spewing “nonsense,” pointing out that COVID 19 is real.

“I’m a huge fan of yours but this is nonsense COVID-19 is real. So many people have contracted it, are we frustrated that some aren’t working yes, frustrated being home yes. But we all have to do our part and wearing a mask has proven to help,” said one fan.

Another added: “Sorry Buju but this is a NO go because it is appearing that you have a problem with the economic impact of this pandemic instead of the Heath aspect of it killing our people hence, aligning you with the folks that don’t love brown people?? Tighten up sir. You same way though.”

See the video rant from Banton here.