News Americas, TORONTO, Canada, Mon. Nov. 13, 2023: On November 16, the Avalon Theatre in Niagara Falls, Canada, will resonate with the reggae beats of the iconic Jamaican Grammy winning star, Shaggy, who is slated to perform at the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) National Awards. This event is part of the festivities surrounding the 110th Grey Cup celebrations.

Earlier this year, Shaggy embarked on a Canada-wide tour named the Hot Summer Nights Tour in collaboration with Live Nation. Additionally, he graced the IzWe Concert during the Toronto Carnival celebrations to showcase his Soca/Calypso-inspired EP, “In The Mood.” Shaggy, through his label Ranch Entertainment, also dropped the reggae-flavored remake of the 1981 classic “Escape (The Pina Colada Song),” titled “If You Like Pina Coladas,” featuring longtime collaborator Rayvon and co-producer DJ Cassidy.

Shaggy’s popularity in Canada is evident, as he remains the sole reggae artist to be honored with a JUNO Award for Best Selling Album (Foreign or Domestic) in 2002 for “Hot Shot.”

The CFL Awards, featuring Shaggy’s performance, will unfold on the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino at 6 pm, presented by the Built in the Hammer Grey Cup Music Festival. The event will be broadcasted nationwide in Canada on TSN (The Sports Network) and CBS Sports Network in the U.S.