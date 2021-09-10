By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, BROOKLYN, NY, Fri. Sept. 10, 2021: The summer is not yet over, as the sounds of the Caribbean – soca and reggae, will take to the Coney Island ‘SummerStage’ next week.

SummerStage, in partnership with Soca Gold, Reggae Gold and VP Records, are bringing sounds of the Caribbean to the Ford Amphitheatre at Coney Island, Brooklyn, NY, on Wednesday September 15th from 7 to 10 p.m.

Performers will include The Soca Queen Alison Hinds, Soca icon Edwin Yearwood, Reggae star Gyptian, 3-time Redbull champion DJ Puffy from Barbados, Noah Powa, Chromatic Sound from Jamaica and one of New York’s finest DJs, Kevin Crown.

The event is free and for more information visit: https://cityparksfoundation.org/events/vp-records-coney/

Fans who cannot attend in person can stream exclusively online at www.summerstageanywhere.org

On September 3rd, 2021 VP Records released its iconic project Soca Gold.

Celebrating the spirit of Carnival, the compilation features Soca champions Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin, and others. This year’s disc also features South African artist Master KG with his monster hit “Jerusalema” which has been a mainstay on world charts since its release in January.

The 17-track disc features prominent artists Bunji Garlin, Iwer George, Edwin Yearwood, Fay-Ann Lyons, Patrice, and Alison Hinds. Hinds, known worldwide as the Queen of Soca kicked off the launch of Soca Gold with the release of her song “Go Gal.”

The uptempo song, considered an empowering female anthem joins Soca with an edge of Dancehall. Known for delivering positive messages in her music, “Go Gal” sings of the positive outlook women should have for themselves and each other.

Accompanying the release of “Go Gal” is a music video that presents visuals of strong energetic women celebrating their beauty and rhythm.

Bajan DJ and Radio personality DJ Puffy, also accents this year’s Soca Gold compilation with a mixtape featuring all 17 tracks.