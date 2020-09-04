Top Soca Singers Coming To A Computer Near You Tonight

By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 4, 2020: Several top soca singers are set to thrill fans virtually tonight as the New York NY Carnival Brass Fest from the West Indian American Day Carnival gets underway at 8 p.m.

Among the performers will be Kes the Band, Nailah Blackman, Teddyson John and Farmer Nappy among others. The show will be streamed live on the WIADCA social media sites including on Facebook. The news comes as Kes The Band released its first full-length album in five years titled We Home.

The project on the Ineffable Records label includes its catalog of Carnival hits “Hello,” “Savannah Grass,” and island pop jams “Endless Summer,” and “Magic.”

Spotify has made KTB the face of its new Soca Classics playlist this week as part of its Carnival Sounds microsite. This as YouTube Music recently selected KTB to cover and lead off its freshly-minted Caribbean Pulse playlist. On Apple Music, The Ebro Show premiered the fourth and final We Home single, a new version of 2019 Trinidad Carnival anthem “Savannah Grass,” on the newly-rebranded Apple Music 1 station.

WIADCA celebrates a historical 53rd milestone under the theme Back to Love. “We will not give in to COVID-19,” said WIADCA Board Chair and longtime member Angela Sealy. “We will celebrate our collective heritage, our joy and creative expressions in every way we can, safely.”