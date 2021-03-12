News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Mar. 12, 2021: Two Caribbean dancehall artistes now are shareholders of Triller Network, an American video-making and social-networking service owned by Proxima Media and a TikTok competitor.

Jamaican stars Beenie Man and Bounty Killer became shareholders thanks to Verzuz creators Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. The two sold their steaming platform Verzuz to Triller.

Billboard magazine reported that Beatz and Timbaland allocated part of their equity stake in the company to the 43 performers who have appeared on Verzuz to date, which included Beenie and Bounty.

Beenie Man, seen here in this screengrab released on October 27, 2020 for the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020, is now also a share holder of Triller. (Photo by 2020HHA/Getty Images via Getty Images). (Photo by 2020HHA/Getty Images via Getty Images)

Taking to social media shortly after the announcement, an enthusiastic Swizz Beatz stated: “Finally something that the creatives own officially!!!! @timbaland, it’s showtime!! By the [artiste for the artiste] with the people!!! #Verzuztriller …. @triller @verzuztv Life begins after your comfort zone…… Let’s go……..Thx for all your support.”

Bounty Killer told The Gleaner that he was very happy for the music legends” and humbled by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s inclusion of himself and Beenie Man in this acquisition deal.

“This is the beginning of great things to come for Jamaican music, dancehall and reggae,” Bounty was quoted as saying.

“This is such an unexpected honour for Bounty at this time, and he is grateful for the inclusion as stakeholder,” his manager, Paul ‘Bankey’ Giscombe, added.

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland co-created the Verzuz Instagram Live series in 2020 during the COVID-19 quarantine lockdown. They had hundreds of thousands of fans glued to their devices as two prominent producers, singers or songwriters showcased their catalogues for entertainment purposes and also for bragging rights.

“There is no more disruptive and innovative brand in music today than Verzuz,” Triller executive chairman and co-owner Bobby Sarnevesht said in a statement announcing the deal. “We view this acquisition as more of a partnership than an acquisition, as Swizz, Timbaland and the other 43 artists who are all becoming shareholders and partners in Triller Verzuz from this day forward become our voice.”