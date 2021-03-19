By NAN ET EDITOR

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Mar. 19, 2021: Get ready for a conscious vibration today.

Conscious artist, dubbed a leader of the “reggae revival” movement, Protoje, has released In Search of Lost Time: Deluxe, today and is the Jamaican recording artist’s groundbreaking fifth studio opus.

It makes an encore presentation this year, repackaged with new artwork and three additional tracks: “Still Blooming” (featuring Lila Iké & IzyBeats), “Still Royal” (featuring Popcaan, Pa Salieu & Toddla T) and “Righteous.”

Protoje’s latest release of music follows the 2020 launch of his first LP In Search of Lost Time for RCA Records in a partnership with his label and artist management company In.Digg.Nation Collective facilitated through Six Course Music.

Born and raised in Saint Elizabeth, Jamaica to singer Lorna Bennett and former calypso king Mike Ollivierre, Protoje blends hip hop, soul and jazz into his native sounds of reggae and dancehall. The musical prodigy, along with a collective of fellow artists, began getting mainstream attention for their addictive melodies and conscious lyrical messages in a movement dubbed the “reggae revival.” Publications such as VOGUE, Rolling Stone, The FADER, and PAPER have declared him one of the brightest talents out of Jamaica. His catalog consists of five studio albums: Seven Year Itch (2011), The 8 Year Affair (2013), Ancient Future (2015) and A Matter Of Time (2018) and In Search Of Lost Time (2020). As a producer, he receives a co-credit for Rock & Groove Riddim (2019). His studio album A Matter Of Time earned him his first GRAMMY nomination for Best Reggae Album and his national U.S. TV debut performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, both in 2019.

He has toured with Ms. Lauryn Hill and appeared on major festivals including Coachella (US), Glastonbury (UK), Afropunk (US), Reading & Leeds (UK), Sole DXB (Dubai) and Lollapalooza (Chile), reaching audiences far and wide with his genre-fusing sound. In 2020, the musician signed an unprecedented major deal with RCA Records in partnership with Six Course Records and his label and management company In.Digg.Nation Collective. Under the RCA deal, Protoje brokered individual album deals for himself as well as his rising female artists Lila Iké, Sevana and Jaz Elise. He has received praise from the likes of NYLON and Uproxx for In.Digg.Nation Collective’s forward-thinking sound. He performed on NPR Tiny Desk and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert #PlayAtHome and graces one of i-D magazine’s digital covers for Spring 2021.

The track includes:

Switch It Up feat. Koffee [Prod. by Winta James] Deliverance [Prod. by iotosh & Protoje] Still I Wonder [Prod. by Supa Dups & The Grei Show] Weed & Ting [Prod. by Supa Dups & Di Genius] A Vibe ft. Wiz Khalifa [Prod. by Supa Dups & Di Genius] Same So [Prod. by Ziah & Protoje] In Bloom ft. Lila Iké [Prod. by Natural High & Protoje] Self Defense [Prod. by iotosh] Like Royalty ft. Popcaan [Prod. by Ziah & Winta James] Strange Happenings [Prod. by Ziah & Protoje] Still Blooming ft. Lila Iké & IzyBeats [Prod. by IzyBeats] Still Royal ft. Popcaan, Pa Salieu & Toddla T [Prod. by Toddla T] Righteous [Prod. by Ziah]

Catch Still Royal HERE