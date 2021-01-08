NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 7, 2021: Trina Parks, the first black actress to star in a James Bond Movie, is set to help celebrate another historic moment this January 17, 2021 when she plays host to the only Caribbean inauguration event to celebrate the US’ First Black Caribbean American VP-Elect, Kamala Harris.

Parks,whose roots extend to Barbados, through her mother, and to Antigua through her grandparents and who starred in ‘Diamonds Are Forever,’ will host the virtual event titled “Celebrating #CaribbeanAmericanKamala,” that will be live streamed globally on the Facebook, Twitter and YouTube platforms of One Caribbean Television, (OCTV) at facebook.com/onecaribbeantelevision, as well as on Radio 102.9FM in Antigua & Barbuda.

“I am so very honored to have been asked to host the first Caribbean tribute for Vice President elect Kamala Harris, produced by Invest Caribbean Founder and CEO Felicia Persaud and ICN President Dr. Sheila Newton Moses. “They have put together a wonderful line up of entertainers and speakers, in tribute to VP-Elect Harris and I am so happy, as the first Black American ‘James Bond Woman’, to honor the First Black/Caribbean/Indian Woman Vice President.”

Harris’ father was born in Jamaica and her mother, in India.

The event is the brainchild of Felicia J. Persaud, the Caribbean-born founder and CEO of Invest Caribbean, the global private sector, investment agency of the Caribbean, and the Caribbean American Action Network, (CAAN).

Top Caribbean entertainers set to perform include Jamaican-born dancehall star, Flourgon, who in January settled a USD 300 million lawsuit with Miley Cyrus for his 1988 Jamaican chart-topping hit single, ‘We Run Things,’ along with Barbados’ own Soca King, Edwin Yearwood of ‘All Aboard’ fame; Antigua & Barbuda’s soca diva Claudette Peters; Jamaican Nadine Sutherland; the famous Fab Five Band, also of Jamaica; Jamaican gospel singer Joan Meyers, of ‘Can’t Even Walk’ fame; as well as Barbados rising stars, Toni Norville, Kirk Brown and 9-year-old Tykairi Sargeant; independent Jamaican artiste Janine Jkuhl of ‘Sway’ fame; Owen Dalhouse who recently released ‘Heal the Soul of America;’ Guyanese Menes De Griot and Shanto along with St. Vincent and the Grenadines Frankie McIntosh, Maxie Gouveia and Rashid Thorne.

SPEAKERS

The star-studded Caribbean event is also set to feature remarks from Caribbean-born US Congressman Adriano Espaillat of NY; Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness, the Vice Chancellor of the University of the West Indies, Sir Hilary Beckles; Chair of the CARICOM Consular Corps of New York, Counsel General of Barbados to NY, O. St. E. Mackie Holder; Guyanese-born Dr. Michelle Chester the corporate director Employee Health Services at Northwell Health, who administered the first COVID-19 vaccine in the US and Jamaican-born nurse, Sandra Lindsay, who became one of the most famous nurses in the United States after receiving the COVID-19 shot in the US, and several Caribbean Diaspora leaders, including Persaud; President of ICN and CAAN co-founder, Dr. Sheila Newton Moses; Caribbean Immigrant Services founder, Irwine Clare, Sr., O.D.; Global Village Book Publishing LLC’s Aubry Padmore; Coalition for the Preservation of Reggae Music’s Carlyle McKetty and Esther Austin of Esther Austin Global.

The Vice President-Elect is scheduled to close the event with a message of her own to the Caribbean Diaspora and Caribbean people globally.

“This is a historic moment for us as Caribbean people in these United States, who have been here since slavery and we are hopeful that VP-elect Harris will represent the best interest of all Americans, inclusive of those who share her Caribbean ancestry,” said the brainchild of the event, Caribbean-America immigrant, journalist, entrepreneur, and advocate, Felicia J. Persaud. “America and the Caribbean region have always enjoyed a positive working diplomacy and trust this will be reinforced now we have the US’ first Black Caribbean American VP in White House.”

Presenters include: Invest Caribbean, Caribbean Immigrant Services, Team Jamaica Bickle, Coalition For The Preservation Of Reggae Music, Global Village Book Publishing, LLC, Esther Austin Global, One Caribbean Television, News Americas News Network, CaribPR Wire, Hard Beat Communications and Radio 102.9FM.