By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 15, 2021: Two of the Caribbean’s top soca artists were among those who gathered in a Cooper City Church Thursday to bid adieu to murdered Caribbean American teen Miya Marcano and sing her favorite songs.

Gamal Doyle, known more popularly as Skinny Fabulous, performed a song he wrote for Marcano. He was reportedly one of her favourite artists.

“We will live and love and do it for Miya,’ Skinny Fabulous sang. “And until we meet again, we will celebrate your name.”

“Heaven just gained an angel,” Skinny Fabulous also sang.

Trinidadian singer and songwriter Lyrikal, another of Marcano’s favorite singers, performed one of her favorite songs in her honor – Cloud 9. “That’s why she living for tonight, on Cloud Nine,” Lyrikal sang.

“Rest in eternal peace baby girl! #RipMiya #WeLoveYou,” he posted on Instagram.

Marcano missed a Sept. 24th flight from Orlando to visit her family in South Florida and her family asked the Sheriff’s Office to check on her at the Arden Villas apartments near UCF, where she lived and worked.

During that welfare check, the deputy found Marcano’s bedroom door was blocked from opening by a dresser, which meant a roommate had to enter Marcano’s room from a back window, the statement said, adding that a responding deputy “noticed the window had been tampered with.”

Her body was bound with black duct tape across her mouth and tape also tying her hands and feet together on October 2nd. She was found wearing jeans and a bra, as well as a robe and her purse was found nearby containing the shirt she was last seen wearing. Her cause of death has not yet been determined.

Orlando Police have said 27-year-old Armando Caballero, a maintenance employee at the Arden Villas complex where Marcano worked and lived, was waiting for her inside her apartment Sept. 24, before he killed her and dumped her body at another Orlando area apartment complex.

Born April 26, 2002, in Pembroke Pines to parents Yma Scarbriel and father Marlon Marcano, Miya grew up in both South Florida and the British Virgin Islands. Marlon Marcano, known professionally as DJ Eternal Vibes, is a Trinidad-born DJ in South Florida. She graduated from Flanagan Senior High in 2020 and headed to the University of Central Florida, according to her cousin Cailie Sue.

After a few semesters, she transferred to Valencia college, where she was studying sports medicine. “From early on Miya became a Jane of all trades,” Sue said. “After taking an interest in modeling, pageantry, cheerleading, dancing, horseback riding and so much more. Miya excelled in everything she set her mind to do.”