What Does Caribbean Born Rihanna And Vinyl Have In Common?

By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 5, 2021: Caribbean born star Rihanna is having a love affair with vinyl. You read that right.

RiRi says she will be releasing each album in her discography on colour vinyl for the first time.

“Today’s kids will never know what vinyl is,” Rihanna said in a post on social media.

The collection was curated by Rihanna herself and will be released on November 11th. It will be available exclusively on her artist store. The LPs come bundled with limed-edition t-shirts.

The new colour vinyl collection features Music Of The Sun (2005), A Girl Like Me (2006), Good Girl Gone Bad (2007), Rated R (2009), Loud (2010), Talk Talk Talk (2011), Unapologetic (2012), and Anti (2016).

The set includes a 186-page hardback book that features oversized reproductions of all the booklets that came with the original CD releases, tracing each new stylistic turn in Rihanna’s career.

The last time Rihanna released a collection of her albums was way back in 2016 when she dropped the Studio Album Vinyl Box. That project collected all eight of Rihanna’s albums in a sumptuous 15LP box set – five of which had never been made available on vinyl before, and all but one pressed on double-vinyl.

You can pre-order here.