News Americas, BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Weds. Jan. 6, 2021: Former Miss Great Britain and Love Island star, Zara Holland, was fined B$12, 000 and released on bail today for breaching the island’s COVID-19 quarantine rules.

Holland, who was staying at the Hilton Hotel, appeared in the District D Magistrates Court this morning charged with breaching quarantine on December 29, 2020, when she was caught at the Grantley Adams International Airport attempting to flee the island.

The fine was imposed by Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes.

On Saturday, January 2, 2021, Holland presented herself to the Hastings/Worthing Police Station accompanied by an attorney-at-law. and was served with a summons related to the offence.

In a statement, Barbados station sergeant Michael Blackman said Holland, 25, arrived on the Caribbean island on December 27, 2020 and was tested for coronavirus the following day. She was instructed to remain at the Sugar Bay Hotel in Hastings, he said, until the results were known.

On December 29, 2020, it was discovered she had left without permission, the officer said. She was later intercepted at the Grantley Adams International Airport, apparently attempting to leave.

Persons who have been ordered to self-quarantine but fail to do so are guilty of an offence under the Health Services (Communicable and Notifiable Diseases) Regulations. Failure to comply may result in the offender being placed in mandatory quarantine at a health facility. Disobeying can also result in a maximum fine of $5000.00, or imprisonment of up to 12 months or both.