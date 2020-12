By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Dec. 2, 2020: Get ready for Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong Radio.

SiriusXM and the family of Bob Marley on Tuesday announced an exclusive year-round channel dedicated to the legacy of Jamaican born reggae legend, Robert Nesta ‘Bob’ Marley.

‘Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong Radio’ will launch tomorrow, December 3rd on SiriusXM channel 19 and will feature the cultural icon’s entire music catalog, both live and recorded, including rare recordings, some of which have never been made available to the public.

The channel, to be curated by the Marley family, will include a wide range of Caribbean music from its inception to present day. Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong Radio will also highlight the branches of his still-growing musical legacy including The Wailers, I-Threes, Tuff Gong International, the record label founded by Marley in the 70’s, and his children and grandchildren as they continue to make their own impact on reggae and popular music.

Additionally, the new channel will present specialty programs and take-overs led by family members from three generations. Bob’s daughter, award-winning entertainer, fashion designer and author Cedella Marley, will host her own monthly radio series, “Nice Time,” inviting listeners into her world for an ‘upful bit’ of conversation, music and niceness. Friends and family members also reflect on the 40th anniversary of the release of Bob Marley’s classic ballad “Redemption Song” and its continued impact on the world. Grandson, Skip Marley, a recent Grammy nominee for both his debut album and his hit collaboration “Slow Down” with H.E.R., will share some of his favorite moments behind the making of his music.

The channel will also originate shows from Tuff Gong Studios in Jamaica, including “Jam-In,” a monthly live music session featuring Jamaica’s hottest sound systems and selectors. The December edition is headlined by the legendary Stone Love Movement and features popular Jamaican comedy duo, Ity & Fancy Cat.

“This year marked Bob’s 75th earthstrong and the 40th anniversary of the release of Redemption Song,” said Rita Marley, Co-Founder of Tuff Gong International and wife of Bob Marley. “Partnering with SiriusXM for a channel devoted to not only his life’s work, but also second and third generations of artists he has inspired (including our own children and grandchildren), reflects the continuing reach of Bob Marley’s music and message beyond the boundaries of time and genre.”

“Bob Marley and his music transcends time, reaching fans and listeners of every generation across the globe,” said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM. “We are so proud to work with the Marley family to bring this full-time channel to life with his music, his message of social justice and his legacy, represented by members of his family and those that knew him best.”

Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong Radio will launch at 12:00 pm ET on SiriusXM radios (channel 19) and on the SiriusXM app. For more information on Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong Radio visit: http://www.siriusxm.com/bobmarleytuffgongradio