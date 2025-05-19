News Americas, New York, NY, May 19, 2025: Caribbean filmmakers will take center stage at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival during the first-ever “Caribbean Day” at Pavillon Afriques on Wednesday, May 21th. This landmark event will spotlight the dynamic creativity and growing influence of the Caribbean film industry with a full day of screenings, panels, and networking opportunities.

FLASHBACK – (L-R) Producer Angela White, Director / Actor Chris Attoh, actresses Juliet Ibrahim, Chasity Saunders and Damien D Smith and Fondatrice de Pavillon Afriques founder Karine Barclais attend the “Nine” Chris Attoh’s Film Cocktail Party and Mike Sylla’s 30th Anniversary Ethnic Creations Show during the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Pavillon Afrique on May 20, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Foc Kan/WireImage)

Hosted by Pavillon Afriques, the premier space for African and diaspora cinema at Cannes, Caribbean Day is tailored to connect regional storytellers with international producers, distributors, investors, and media executives. The initiative promises to elevate the visibility of Caribbean talent and content in one of the world’s most prestigious cinematic arenas.

The event will feature the Curaçao-set drama Double Play by renowned director Ernest Dickerson, and The Tall Boy, a compelling documentary on Trinidadian Carnival icon Peter Minshall, directed by Life Garland. Attendees will also engage with leading Caribbean filmmakers, producers, and industry thought leaders through panel discussions, followed by a curated networking session and a celebratory after-party headlined by singer John G.

“Caribbean Day is a call to industry professionals looking for fresh stories, new talent, and untapped co-production opportunities,” noted Mark Walton, Ambassador for Pavillon Afriques and Associate Professor at The New School. “The Caribbean is open for collaboration and ready to take its place on the global film stage.”

The initiative also underscores the powerful role of film and television in tourism marketing. “We’re proud to support Caribbean Day at Cannes, which strengthens the bridge between tourism and the creative industries,” said Faye Gill of the Caribbean Tourism Organization.

The Jamaica Tourist Board is the official sponsor of Caribbean Day, reinforcing Jamaica’s leadership in regional cultural promotion. Pavillon Afriques founder Karine Barclais emphasized that Caribbean Day is a “natural evolution” in the platform’s mission to showcase global Black cinema.

With more than 3,500 professionals from 61 countries attending Pavillon Afriques in 2024, Caribbean Day marks a significant step forward in spotlighting the Caribbean’s rich storytelling tradition and global film potential.