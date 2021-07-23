News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 23, 2021: It’s the summer and with the heat comes a craving for lighter and cooler dishes. Here’s a Caribbean summer favorite that is unique, tasty and easy to make this weekend. Give Caribbean style ceviche a shot thanks to quericavida.com/

INGREDIENTS

2 pounds of boneless red snapper (or any other fish that is firm) cut up in 1/2 inch

½ cup of freshly squeezed lemon juice

½ cup of freshly squeezed lime juice

½ cup of red onion, finely cut

1 cup of fresh tomatoes without the seeds

1 cup of mango, cut up in 1/2 inch

1 chillie serrano, seedless and finely cut into cubes

2 teaspoons of salt

½ teaspoon of ground up oregano

A pinch of cayenne pepper

A pinch of cilantro

METHOD

In a Pyrex or ceramic bowl, place the fish, onion, tomato, chilli serrano, salt, cayenne pepper and oregano.

Cover with lime and lemon juice. Let it sit covered in the refrigerator for an hour, then stir, making sure that all the fish is exposed to the lime and lemon juice. Add the mango. Let stand for several hours, allowing time for the flavors to blend.

You will see the fish change from a translucent to a whiter color so you will know when it’s ready to eat.

Bon Appetite