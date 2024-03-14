News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. March 14, 2024: From the Caribbean twin-island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to Stockholm, Sweden. That’s the journey in a nutshell of two dynamic Caribbean immigrant entrepreneurs and chefs, David Amann and Kennis Commissiong.

Chefs David Amann and Kennis Commissiong of Island Hoppers in Stockholm, Sweden.

From humble beginnings in Tobago and Trinidad, respectively, the universe conspired to bring the two together in the Nordic European capital as chefs. That meeting evolved into them becoming business partners over the pandemic and today, owners of Island Hoppers, a Caribbean fine dining restaurant in Stockholm.

Some of the dishes on the Island Hoppers menu. (islandhoppers.se image)

After more than 10 years in the party fixing and restaurant industry, including from Fåfängan and Mosebacke, the two Caribbean chefs have created an oasis for those who like food – especially Caribbean food. The restaurant was previously called Burgeria, but in 2022 has changed its name to “Island Hoppers” and refined the concept with an even greater focus on Caribbean food. Amann and Commissiong describe it as a fusion between African and Indian cooking with elements of Spanish flavors, and above all it consists of many spices inspired by Caribbean cuisine.

Both share their inspirational journey on the #HardToBeat podcast episode of “Island Innovators Unleashed,” with host Felicia J. Persaud. Listen in as they open up about the trials and triumphs of entrepreneurship, the cultural challenges they faced, and the perseverance required to bring a taste of the Caribbean to Scandinavia. This episode is a must-listen for anyone fascinated by the intersection of culture, cuisine, and the unyielding spirit of entrepreneurship.

Tune in now.