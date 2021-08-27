By NAN Food Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug. 27, 2021: Chef Marcus Samuelsson has put the spotlight on a Jamaican restaurant in South Florida, known for its jerk offerings as well as other Caribbean infused dishes like Fever Grass Shrimp.

Dukunoo, a restaurant lounge in the heart of Wynwood, Miami that focuses on Jamaican cuisine, is now a part ofSamuelsson’s documentary titled: “You Have To Taste This.”

Dukunoo features all things jerked. “I just could not be more proud. To be able to highlight them and spotlight them is something that I love to do,” Samuelsson said.

“Marcus Samuelsson being here was an amazing, just you know an amazing experience, not only, but just a good tell of the fact that we were doing something right,” said co-owner Shrusan Gray.

Dukunoo is located at 316 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127 or a three minute walk from the Wynwood Walls.