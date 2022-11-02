A Rum Cake & Caribbean Black Cake Fest Is Coming To This South Florida Museum

News Americas, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Weds. Nov, 2022: Get ready for the Rum Cake and Caribbean Black Cake Fest in South Florida this month.

To kick off the holidays “tastefully,” Island SPACE Caribbean Museum is collaborating with Caribbean Professionals Network and a number of South Florida bakers to present the Rum Cake and Caribbean Black Cake Fest.

On Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., cake makers will offer tastes of traditional Latin-Caribbean rum cake recipes as well as the dark fruit cake or plum pudding recipes popular in the English-speaking Caribbean islands, and affectionately known as “black cake” to many Caribbean nationals.

At this first public museum fundraiser for the giving season, attendees will be asked to donate $15 per person and will have the opportunity to sample the variety of cakes, as well as light holiday beverages, while Caribbean holiday music plays in the background. Guests are welcome to sample the tropical flavors and to explore the museum to learn about Caribbean history, culture and art.

The Rum Cake and Black Cake Fest was first staged in Washington, DC by Caribbean Professionals Network and National Caribbean Foods & Foodways Alliance and received overwhelmingly positive reception. South Florida, home to an extensive Caribbean population, was a natural next stop for this Caribbean culinary event.

Attendees will be treated to a special guest appearance, by “Ready Set RUM”, a popular YouTuber who does rum tasting reviews on distilleries throughout the Caribbean region and beyond. Visitors will also have an opportunity to win a copy of “Taste the Islands: Culinary Adventures in a Caribbean Kitchen” and “The Cake Bible.”

Island SPACE board president Calibe Thompson said, “This is an ongoing partnership with Caribbean Professionals Network, after the spectacularly presented Women’s History Month event they put together in March, we’re really looking forward to this community-focused holiday festivity.”

Learn more at islandspacefl.org/cakefest.

General museum entry is $10 per adult and $5 per child. The facility is open Thursdays through Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Donations, sponsorships, memberships and volunteer commitments are encouraged. Visit islandspacefl.org to learn about this unique experience and other activities and exhibitions at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum.

Island SPACE is supported in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture, the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, Florida Humanities, the National Endowment for the Arts, Florida Power & Light Company, Grace Foods, Broward Mall, the Broward County Cultural Division, Dr. Solanges Vivens, The Bahamas, and the following Funds at the Community Foundation of Broward: Mary N. Porter Community Impact Fund, Jack Belt Memorial Fund, Ginny and Tom Miller Fund, Stearns Weaver Miller Fund for the Arts, Harold D. Franks Fund.

Island Society for the Promotion of Artistic and Cultural Education (Island SPACE) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of arts, culture, history, and educational initiatives that represent the Caribbean region, in South Florida and the broader diaspora community.