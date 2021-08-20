News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug. 20, 2021: In the French Caribbean, Plantain Gratin is a favorite side dish made in myriad ways. But it never disappoints. Here’s how to make it according to Jule Song on Food.com.

INGREDIENTS

3 lbs. green plantains, peeled

Salt to taste

2 cups chicken stock

1 pinch ground nutmeg

2 tablespoons butter

1 pinch cinnamon

1 small onion, chopped

1 cup grated cheddar cheese

1 cup light cream or 1 cup milk

1⁄2 cup fresh breadcrumb

2 eggs, beaten

METHOD

Place plantains in saucepan and add just enough chicken stock to cover.

Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer until bananas are tender, about 20 to 25 minutes.

Using a potato masher, mash until smooth (chicken stock will be absorbed).

Let cool slightly.

Meanwhile, heat butter in a small frypan and sauté onions until tender.

Add the onions, cream, beaten eggs to cooked plantains until combined, season with salt, nutmeg and cinnamon to taste.

Mixture will be quite moist.

Place banana mixture in a buttered shallow baking dish.

Combine cheese with breadcrumbs; sprinkle over top.

Bake at 350 for 35 – 40 minutes or until top is golden.

Bon Appetite