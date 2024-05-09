News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. May 8, 2024: Duane Shepherd’s entrepreneurial journey spans from Trinidad & Tobago to Miami, London, and now Stockholm. Starting at age 16 as a restaurateur, Shepherd’s passion for Caribbean cuisine and culture propelled him across continents.

Duane Shepherd, owner and co-founder, the Cane Rum Society of Sweden.

After formal training in Miami and London where he worked as a consultant, Shepherd, moved to Sweden with his Swedish wife and kids, and recognized an opportunity to introduce Caribbean flavors to Stockholm.

This vision gave birth to the Cane Rum Society in 2020, located at Ninni Kronbergs Gata, 171 64, Hagastaden, Sweden. Driven by his love for rum, food, music, and Caribbean culture, Shepherd and his business partner have curated the largest rum collection in Sweden, boasting an impressive 2,000 brands under one roof.

The rum bar at the Cane Rum Society. (Cane Rum Society image)

His “R(h)um”bar and restaurant, has so far earned consecutive nominations as the best specialty bar in Sweden for 2022 and 2023. Led by bar manager Dominic Williams, the bar offers a batch cocktail program, ensuring consistency in flavor with every visit.

Caribbean food in Sweden at the Cane Rum Society. (Cane Rum Society image)

Patrons can also savor authentic Caribbean dishes such as Jerk Pork Belly, Escovitch Fish, Curry Goat, and more, providing a taste of the islands in Stockholm. Every Saturday, the Cane and Rum Society hosts the lively ‘Soca Brunch,’ inviting guests to indulge in Caribbean rhythms and flavors.

Don’t miss Shepherd’s inspiring journey on the #HardtoBeat podcast with Felicia J. Persaud.