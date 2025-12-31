News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 31, 2025: Several Caribbean nationals are among more than 1,200 individuals across the United Kingdom, its overseas territories, and Commonwealth nations recognized in King Charles New Year Honors List for 2026. The honorees are acknowledged for their outstanding contributions to public service, philanthropy, education, healthcare, business, culture, and community development.

King Charles III, The Lord High Admiral, takes the salute from the newly commissioned Naval Officers on the march past during the Lord High Admiral’s Divisions at Britannia Royal Naval College on December 19, 2025 in Dartmouth, England. King Charles III, The Lord High Admiral, presides over the Lord High Admiral’s Divisions at Britannia Royal Naval College (BRNC), where he oversees the blessing of the King’s new colors and inspects the front ranks. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

They are as follows:

Antigua & Barbuda

King’s Police Medal (KPM)

Assistant Commissioner Desmond Dinard – For services to the Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda.

Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Janey Elizabeth Howell (OBE) – For philanthropic service to Antigua and Barbuda and the wider Commonwealth.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Dr. Gabriella Poppy Valentine Howell (MBE) – For philanthropic service to Antigua and Barbuda and the wider Commonwealth.

Grenada

Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Beverley Grey (OBE) – For services to education.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

James Nicholas (MBE) – For services to fishing and agriculture.

– For services to fishing and agriculture. Sandra Thomas (MBE) – For services to education.

British Empire Medal (BEM)

Irma Cynthia Lewis (BEM) – For services to agriculture.

– For services to agriculture. Neal Matheson (BEM) – For services to culture.

The Bahamas

Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Rollie William Albury (OBE) – For services to business and religion.

– For services to business and religion. Barbara Ann Bernard (OBE) – For services to banking and finance.

– For services to banking and finance. The Reverend Dr. Vaughn Lester Cash (OBE) – For services to religion.

– For services to religion. Percival Andrew Knowles (OBE) – For services to sports.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Athama Mulend Bowe (MBE) – For services to tourism and hospitality.

– For services to tourism and hospitality. Godfrey McDonald Gray (MBE) – For services to local government and business.

– For services to local government and business. Jennifer Anne Kettle (MBE) – For services to education.

British Empire Medal (BEM)

The Reverend Donnalee Victoria Bowe (BEM) – For services to public service, arts and crafts, and community empowerment.

St. Kitts & Nevis

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Jonathan Winston Bass (MBE) – For services to the financial sector.

– For services to the financial sector. Winston Alphanso Skeete (MBE) – For services to the maritime industry.

Bermuda

Gaynell Doreen Hayward-Caesar – Sexual Assault Response Team Coordinator and retired nurse. For services to healthcare in the Bermuda community.

Turks & Caicos Islands

Gloria Lucille Hamilton-Lightbourne – Founder and former President, National Cancer Society of the Turks and Caicos Islands. For services to cancer support and health advocacy.

British Virgin Islands

Andre Sydney Leon Braithwaite – Music Director, Elmore Stoutt High School. For services to young people and the music industry in the British Virgin Islands.

