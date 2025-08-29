Caribbean Music Awards 2025 – Here Are The Winners

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug. 29, 2025: The Caribbean Music Awards 2025 lit up the stage with vibrant performances and a celebration of the region’s top musical talent, honoring artists across dancehall, reggae, soca, calypso, bouyon, and beyond. Here are the winners and the attendees of this year’s event at the King’s Theater in Brooklyn. The awards will air on BET on Sept. 12th.
Female Artists of the Year
Three powerhouse women each took home the coveted Female Artist of the Year title in their respective genres:
- Shenseea – Dancehall Artist of the Year – Female
- Lila Iké – Reggae Artist of the Year – Female
- Patrice Roberts – Soca Artist of the Year – Female
Their wins reflected the diverse and dynamic contributions of women shaping Caribbean music globally.
Male Artists of the Year
On the male side, the spotlight was shared by three standouts:
- Valiant – Dancehall Artist of the Year – Male
- Romain Virgo – Reggae Artist of the Year – Male
- Skinny Fabulous – Soca Artist of the Year – Male
Iconic Honors
The night also paid tribute to industry pioneers and legends:
- Busta Rhymes received the Elite Icon Award, underscoring his trailblazing contributions as a Caribbean-rooted global superstar.
- Bounty Killer was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing his decades of influence on dancehall and reggae.
- Austin “Super Blue” Lyons was saluted with the Calypso Honors, a nod to his lasting legacy in the art form.
Special Recognitions
- Producer Honors: Kerwin Du Bois
- Humanitarian Award: Sizzla Youth Foundation
- Gospel Excellence: Shirleyann Cyril-Mayers
- Legacy Honors: Haitian band Carimi
Notable Wins
- Reggae Collaboration of the Year: Bugle for “Thank You Lord” featuring Buju Banton and Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley
- Bouyon Artist of the Year: The Bouyon Boys
- Bouyon Collaborator of the Year: Lady Lava
A Night of Culture and Celebration
The Caribbean Music Awards 2025 reaffirmed the region’s influence on global music, highlighting artists who continue to push boundaries while honoring the legends who paved the way. From Shenseea’s commanding presence to Lila Iké’s soulful reggae vocals and Patrice Roberts’ infectious soca rhythms, the event showcased the creativity and resilience of Caribbean artistry.
The King of Caribbean Comedy, Majah Hype, against hosted the CEG event. This year’s “Voice of the Caribbean” theme came alive with performances from Skinny Fabulous of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada’s Lady Lava, as well as Jamaican stars Lila Iké, Ding Dong, Konshens, Kranium, and Chronic Law.