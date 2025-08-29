Caribbean Music Awards 2025 – Here Are The Winners

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug. 29, 2025: The Caribbean Music Awards 2025 lit up the stage with vibrant performances and a celebration of the region’s top musical talent, honoring artists across dancehall, reggae, soca, calypso, bouyon, and beyond. Here are the winners and the attendees of this year’s event at the King’s Theater in Brooklyn. The awards will air on BET on Sept. 12th.

Female Artists of the Year

Three powerhouse women each took home the coveted Female Artist of the Year title in their respective genres:

Shenseea – Dancehall Artist of the Year – Female

– Dancehall Artist of the Year – Female Lila Iké – Reggae Artist of the Year – Female

– Reggae Artist of the Year – Female Patrice Roberts – Soca Artist of the Year – Female

Their wins reflected the diverse and dynamic contributions of women shaping Caribbean music globally.

Dancehall star Spice attends 2025 Caribbean Music Awards on August 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Claude Yao Sahi/Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Male Artists of the Year

On the male side, the spotlight was shared by three standouts:

Valiant – Dancehall Artist of the Year – Male

– Dancehall Artist of the Year – Male Romain Virgo – Reggae Artist of the Year – Male

– Reggae Artist of the Year – Male Skinny Fabulous – Soca Artist of the Year – Male

Elephant Man attends 2025 Caribbean Music Awards on August 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Claude Yao Sahi/Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Iconic Honors

The night also paid tribute to industry pioneers and legends:

Busta Rhymes received the Elite Icon Award , underscoring his trailblazing contributions as a Caribbean-rooted global superstar.

received the , underscoring his trailblazing contributions as a Caribbean-rooted global superstar. Bounty Killer was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award , recognizing his decades of influence on dancehall and reggae.

was honored with the , recognizing his decades of influence on dancehall and reggae. Austin “Super Blue” Lyons was saluted with the Calypso Honors, a nod to his lasting legacy in the art form.

DJ Khaled attends 2025 Caribbean Music Awards on August 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Special Recognitions

Producer Honors : Kerwin Du Bois

: Kerwin Du Bois Humanitarian Award : Sizzla Youth Foundation

: Sizzla Youth Foundation Gospel Excellence : Shirleyann Cyril-Mayers

: Shirleyann Cyril-Mayers Legacy Honors: Haitian band Carimi

Sizzla and Swizz Beatz attend 2025 Caribbean Music Awards on August 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Notable Wins

Reggae Collaboration of the Year : Bugle for “Thank You Lord” featuring Buju Banton and Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley

: Bugle for “Thank You Lord” featuring Buju Banton and Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley Bouyon Artist of the Year : The Bouyon Boys

: The Bouyon Boys Bouyon Collaborator of the Year: Lady Lava

Mya attends 2025 Caribbean Music Awards on August 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

A Night of Culture and Celebration

The Caribbean Music Awards 2025 reaffirmed the region’s influence on global music, highlighting artists who continue to push boundaries while honoring the legends who paved the way. From Shenseea’s commanding presence to Lila Iké’s soulful reggae vocals and Patrice Roberts’ infectious soca rhythms, the event showcased the creativity and resilience of Caribbean artistry.

The King of Caribbean Comedy, Majah Hype, against hosted the CEG event. This year’s “Voice of the Caribbean” theme came alive with performances from Skinny Fabulous of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada’s Lady Lava, as well as Jamaican stars Lila Iké, Ding Dong, Konshens, Kranium, and Chronic Law.