Caribbean National Elected Treasurer Of Consular Corps Association In Philadelphia

News Americas, PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania, Tues. December 17, 2019: Jamaica’s Honorary Consul in Philadelphia, Christopher Chaplin, is now the treasurer and a member of the Executive Committee of the Consular Corps Association of Philadelphia. He was elected at its meeting on December 11, 2019 in Philadelphia.

Mr. Chaplin takes over from Jerry Sorkin, Honorary Consul for Tunisia, who served the Association with distinction. Commenting on his election to the position, Mr. Chaplin said, “Jerry’s shoes will be hard to fill but I am confident that my banking experience will enable me to perform well in the role. I look forward to working with my consular colleagues on the many exciting projects that our association in involved in.”

At the election, Mr. Peter Longstreth, Honorary Consul for Uruguay in Philadelphia was returned as President and Ms. Susan Satkowski, Honorary Consul of the Kingdom of Norway was returned as Secretary. Mr. Miguel Alban, Honorary Consul of Peru, was elected Vice President.

Mr. Chaplin is a career banker and has worked at financial institutions in both Jamaica and the United States. He was appointed Jamaica’s Honorary Consul in Philadelphia by Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith in April of 2019.

About The Consular Corps Association of Philadelphia

The Consular Corps Association of Philadelphia (CCAP) is the oldest consular organization in the United States and its members represent 63 countries around the world.

As a 501(c)(3), non-profit corporation, CCAP is governed by a four-member Executive Committee elected each year by its Members and is funded by dues, contributions and sponsorships. Like any association, CCAP’s fundamental responsibility is to assist its members in maximizing their individual effectiveness. More specific objectives include: