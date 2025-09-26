News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 26, 2025: It’s New Music Friday, which means it’s time to refresh your playlist with some of the hottest new releases from the Caribbean. This week brings reggae royalty, dancehall icons, soca legends, and rising stars – all serving vibes for the weekend.

Beres Hammond – It’s a Part of Life

The legendary Beres Hammond is back with It’s a Part of Life, produced by Shane Brown for Jukeboxx Productions and released via VPAL Music on September 19. The reflective track explores life’s struggles while offering a message of perseverance.

Hammond’s release follows his August duet Love Story with Tanya Stephens — their first-ever collaboration — and comes fresh off his Forever Giving Thanks Tour. Fans can also look forward to seeing Beres on the 2026 Love and Harmony Cruise alongside Tanya Stephens, Maxi Priest, and Marion Hall.

Sean Paul – Temperature (Henry Fong & Proppa Remix)

Sean Paul has dropped a new remix of an old classic.

Sean Paul’s 2005 global hit Temperature just got a club-ready refresh. EDM producers Henry Fong and Proppa reimagined the track with a bass-house twist, dropping digitally today, September 26th.

The remix arrives as The Trinity celebrates its 20th anniversary, and as Temperature passes the billion-stream milestone on Spotify — proof that Sean Paul’s heat still blazes worldwide.

CHILLBILL x Skinny Fabulous x Kevin Lyttle x IzyBeats – DahLayne

What began as a viral DIY tribute to Kevin Lyttle’s Turn Me On by rising Vincy artist CHILLBILL has turned into a full-on powerhouse collab. Skinny Fabulous and Kevin Lyttle jumped on board, while Grammy-winning producer IzyBeats elevated the production. The result: DahLayne, a late-summer soca banger perfect for Vincy Independence celebrations.

Hezron – Holding On

Jamaican crooner Hezron delivers a moving anthem of hope with Holding On, produced alongside Tad Dawkins Jr. The song’s soulful guitar, deep basslines, and uplifting message remind listeners to stay resilient in tough times.

Ras Teo – Deh Pon Dem

Meleku – For the Thrill of It

Dancehall’s next-gen star Meleku (son of reggae icon Sizzla) just dropped his 7-track project For the Thrill of It. The EP includes standout singles like Balance (a dancehall-afrobeats fusion) and No Hesitation — Sizzla’s personal favorite. The release positions Meleku as one to watch in 2025.

More New Caribbean Drops This Week

Lyrikal x MadLypso – Same Time – Produced by Johann Seaton

– Produced by Johann Seaton DJ Tygga Ty – Field Trip Riddim – Featuring Voicemail, Delly Ranx, Booba Starr & more

– Featuring Voicemail, Delly Ranx, Booba Starr & more Valiant x CJTheChemist – Bare Minimum – Released via Chemist Records/DubShot Records

– Released via Chemist Records/DubShot Records Bulby York’s fifth album 5 is out today, featuring Beres Hammond, Toots Hibbert, D’Yani and more!

Bottom Line

From timeless reggae to futuristic dancehall, this week’s Caribbean New Music Friday proves that the region’s sound continues to innovate and inspire. Add these tracks to your playlist and take the Caribbean with you into the weekend.