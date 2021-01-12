By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Tues. Jan. 12, 2021: Today, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, marks 11 years since a 7.0 magnitude earthquake devastated Haiti.

On Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2010, at 4:53 p.m., the earth opened, and a reported 250,000 people perished. Eleven years later, Food For The Poor, an organization that has been in Haiti before the tragedy, says it “is still transforming lives.”

FFTP President/CEO Ed Raine says though an estimated 1.3 million Haitians were left homeless after the earthquake, thousands of homes have since been rebuilt to help families in need.

FFTP through its donors have built 11,462 permanent two-room concrete block homes with water and sanitation components which has provided more than 68,772 people with a secure place to live.

Today, most of the tent cities that once dominated the landscape in Port-au-Prince and surrounding communities are gone.

But FFTP says the need is strong for potable water, food, and medical care, which have become more important now as the Caribbean nation endures the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization says it has installed 169 water filtration units that purify almost 1.7 million gallons of water a day; drilled 1,089 water wells with pumps; built, replaced or expanded 71 schools and shipped 12,941 tractor-trailer loads of aid, which includes rice, sardines, beans, rice/soy meals, medicine, medical supplies, school and dorm furniture, tiles, shoes, hygiene items, household items, cleaning supplies and construction equipment.

“This virus has pushed families living in poverty into greater food insecurity,” Raine said.

He also revealed that “Food For The Poor took proactive measures in the early stages of COVID and began shipping additional containers of food and personal protection equipment to Haiti.”

“We also purchased supplies in-country to get aid out faster,” Raine added. “As we live up to our commitment of the past, we also are determined to help break the cycle of poverty through sustainable development strategies in the future. This will be our greatest tribute to the memory of those who died in the earthquake.”

VIRTUAL SERVICE

Meanwhile, the South Florida-based Family Action Network Movement (FANM) will host an online memorial event today, Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 at 7 p.m. EST to commemorate the 11th Anniversary of the devastating earthquake in Haiti.

Earthquake survivors, elected officials/community leaders, and artists will share inspiring stories of resilience, strength, and courage through songs and prayers while calling for change in Haiti.

Marleine Bastien, Executive Director of Family Action Network Movement (FANM) stated: “We are gathering in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Haiti to remember one of the worst crises in modern history and to honor those who were killed and wounded as a result. We encourage all to join us to pray for the people of Haiti as they continue to face serious problems including a crippling infrastructure and grave human rights abuses. Let us come together to remember, reflect, and pray for a strong, just, and thriving Haiti!”

This solemn gathering will take place via Zoom, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86091357635