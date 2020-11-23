News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Nov. 23, 2020: A 35-year-old Antiguan man has been charged with murdering his Jamaican former lover in the capital, St John’s on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.

Shawn Mussington, a resident of St John’s, was charged with the murder of 45-year-old hairstylist, Simone Whyte. According to Antigua police reports, shortly before 10 p.m., Whyte was at the Hitachi Building on Tanner Street when she was approached by Mussington, who attacked her with a knife.

Whyte received multiple stab wounds before her throat was slashed. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.The mother of three children had reportedly moved to Antigua from Jamaica three years ago, according to Antigua media reports.

According to Mussington’s attorney, Wendel Robinson, his client underwent emergency surgery for wounds to the right side of his neck and under his chin that he allegedly received during the altercation last Saturday. He is now under police guard at the hospital, Robinson added.