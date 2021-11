Canada Pulls Out Some Staff From Haiti Embassy

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti, Fri. Nov. 12, 2021 (Reuters) – The Canadian government said on Thursday it was temporarily withdrawing non-essential personnel from its embassy in Haiti, citing a rapidly deteriorating security situation in the country.

“Global Affairs Canada is temporarily withdrawing non-essential Canadian employees as well as family members of Canadian embassy staff from Haiti,” the government said https://bit.ly/3H9bfA5 in a statement, adding that essential staff will continue to support Canadians in Haiti.

The news comes as one Canadian missionary remains among 17 kidnapped by a major gang in Haiti and as gangs across Port-Au-Prince create a major fuel crisis as they urge the current prime minister to step down.

