By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad, Fri. Mar. 12, 2021: A Caribbean businessman is now facing two sexual offences against a minor.

Trinidad & Tobago businessman Emile Elias, executive chairman of NH International (Caribbean Ltd)., is accused of sexual grooming and sexual penetration of a 17-year-old girl.

The offences were alleged to have taken place between September 1, 2019, and November 30, 2019. Elias, 84, is accused of meeting with the then 17-year-old girl between September 1 and November 30, 2019 with the intent of grooming her for penetration.

On November 21, 2019, it is alleged that Elias, of Fairways Maraval, penetrated the child.

After the charges were laid late Wednesday night, March 10, 2021, Elias was granted station bail of $100,000 at the West End Police Station. He will next appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate on March 24th.

He was warned about the penalties of leaving the country and not appearing in court.

Elias has insisted he is innocent. In a media statement on Thursday afternoon, Elias, through his publicist, Alfred Aguiton, said he “looks forward to establishing his innocence under the due process of law.”

NH International is a major Caribbean construction company that has built many major resorts including Range Developments.

On the company’s website, Elias’ biography says he is the son of Lebanese immigrants and “his balanced and visionary leadership has seen him build the leading construction company in Trinidad and the Eastern Caribbean.”