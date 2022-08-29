LONDON, England, NY, Mon. Aug. 29, 2022: Caribbean culture once again took over the streets of Nottinghill in London over the weekend, as the Notting Hill Carnival returned after two years of cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The celebration by mostly Caribbean nationals in the UK Diaspora, takes place over the August bank holiday weekend every year, though there hasn’t been one since 2019.
While the event officially started on Saturday, August 27th, most of the events took place on Sunday and Monday and included a children’s parade.
Take a look at some of the scenes from this year’s Nottign Hill Carnival on August 28.
The carnival traces its history back to 1958, when Trinidadian human rights activist Claudia Jones began organizing a gathering to unify the community after a series of racially motivated attacks on West Indians in west London’s Nottingg Hill neighborhood.