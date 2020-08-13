NEWS AMERICAS, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Aug. 13, 2020: Caribbean born comedian, Sarah Cooper, who has become one of the hottest comedians in the country thanks to her TikTok media posts lip-syncing US President Donald Trump’s convoluted public statements and pressers, is coming to Netflix.

Cooper, who was born in Jamaica,is getting her own Netflix comedy special titled: “Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine.”

“It’s true! I’m getting a Netflix special! And I couldn’t have done it without all your support, THANK YOU SO MUCH ❤️❤️❤️,” Cooper tweeted yesterday.

Netflix responded: “WELCOME TO THE FAMILY!”

The show by the 42-year-old Caribbean immigrant comedian and author, is set to premier this fall and is being billed by the streaming platform as a “variety special full of vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects.” It will also feature special guest interviews, sketches and more and is being directed and executive produced by Natasha Lyonne, of “Orange Is the New Black.”

Cooper and “SNL” vet Paula Pell will also be executive producers. The Jamaican star’s videos making vicious fun of Trump’s headline-grabbing comments include “How to Medical,” which has been viewed more than 20 million times.

Her Instagram live interview with current Democratic vice-presidential pick, Kamala Harris, in July saw Harris giving a ringing endorsement of Cooper’s work. “She is highly hilarious,” Harris said.

Cooper, who is married and lives in New York, also guest-hosted Tuesday night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!.” She touched on a range of “presidential” topics early on in her opening appearance, including the announcement of Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s running mate, voter suppression and what it would be like to have a “president who only goes crazy once a month.”

Cooper went on to detail how she had come a long way “emotionally and geographically” to host the show Tuesday night.

“I was born in Jamaica, my whole family’s Jamaican, and they always give me a hard time for being the least Jamaican member of the family,” Cooper said. “But I think it’s their fault for naming me Sarah. Sarah Cooper sounds like a character on The O.C., who was written out in season two, and it’s like she moved into my body and gentrified my whole personality.”

Lyonne’s Animal Pictures production company partners are Maya Rudolph of “Saturday Night Live,” and Danielle Renfrew Behrens.

Her family moved to Rockville, Maryland, in 1980 and her father worked as an electrical engineer for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority in nearby Washington while her mother in the human resources department of a consulting company.

Cooper was already interested in show business as a teenager and originally intended to study theater. However, following the wishes of her parents, she first pursued a degree outside the show business and earned degrees in Economics from the University of Maryland, College Park and in Digital Design from the Georgia Institute of Technology. She began performing stand-up comedy in Atlanta, and later accepted an offer to work as a user experience designer for Google Docs, Sheets and Slides. While there, she continued to write and perform stand-up and met her now-husband, Jeff Palm, who was an engineer on Google Docs. In 2014, she wrote a blog post called “10 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings” that went viral with five million views.

Later that year, she left Google to pursue writing and comedy full time. She appeared in Home Movie: The Princess Bride, a fan film recreation of The Princess Bride, in the role of Inigo Montoya.

In spring 2020, Cooper began publishing a series of videos on Tik Tok in which she lip synced comments by Donald Trump on the topic of potential cures for the 2019 coronavirus.Cooper’s first viral satire features her lip syncing a minute of audio from the April 23 press briefing during which Trump suggested that shining light into the body and injecting household cleaners would be an effective method for treating the coronavirus. She subsequently produced several other viral videos based on the same premise.