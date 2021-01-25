By NAN Staff Writer

•News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Jan. 25, 2021: Four Caribbean islands were on Sunday rattled by earthquakes, according to the US Geological Survey, (USGS) and the UWI Seismic Unit.

The USGS reported that a 5.4 quake was recorded 76 km E of Cruz Bay in the U.S. Virgin Islands and 5.2 just reported 70 km southeast of Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

The UWI Seismic Unit reported that a quake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale rattled Puerto Rico and St. Kitts & Nevis.

That quake occurred at 7:21 pm local time, 174 km NW of Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis; 192 km E of Fajardo, Puerto Rico and 210 km E of Humacao, Puerto Rico.

No damage or injuries were reported.