News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug. 14, 2020: A Caribbean immigrant, registered nurse and union member was among the diverse voices from across America who Tuesday night announced the delegate count from New York at the 2020 Democratic National Convention’s Roll Call.

Scheena Iyande Tannis from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines stood beside her daughter and New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul as she announced New York’s delegate counts stating: “It’s… Joe time!”

The state awarded 44 votes to Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and 277 votes for former Vice President Joe Biden, who officially won the Democratic presidential nomination Tuesday night.

“I am proud to be part of America’s fight against Covid-19,” said Tannis. “But many health care workers don’t get paid sick leave or have enough protective equipment. I have two children with asthma and a mother who is high risk. I worry every day about bringing this virus home to them. Joe Biden’s plan will (help) us take better care of your loved ones as well as our own.”

The 1199 RN has been caring for critically ill COVID-19 patients at Brookdale Hospital in Brooklyn. She has been working extra shifts like many health care professionals putting themselves at risk, despite having families at home.

Tannis, who has a Bachelor’s in Nursing from Hunter College, had shared on Facebook on Monday that the DNC contacted her to do the delegate roll call for New York State. “I am humbled to be given such an honor,” she wrote then.

See the moment here