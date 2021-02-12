News Americas, MIAMI, FL, Fri. Feb. 12, 2021: A 58-year-old Caribbean national has died while in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, (ICE).

Jesse Jermone Dean Jr., of The Bahamas, passed away on Feb. 5, at the Calhoun County Jail in Battle Creek, Michigan. The preliminary cause of death was reported by emergency medical officials to be caused by a medical emergency.

He had been admitted to the jail’s medical monitoring unit on Feb. 4, by medical staff for monitoring of prior health complaints he’d made earlier in the day.

Dean was arrested by ICE Dec. 31, 2020, after his release from U.S. Bureau of Prisons at North Lake Correctional Facility in Baldwin, Michigan, following completion of a 30-year federal sentence on charges of conspiracy to possess cocaine, possession, conspiracy to import cocaine, importation of cocaine and use of a communications device in the commission of a felony.