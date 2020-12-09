This Caribbean National Is Now A Guinness World Record Holder

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Dec. 8, 2020: A Caribbean national is now a Guinness World Record holder.

Jamaican, Brandon Chin Loy and five other members of a multi-national team, achieved the most chest to ground burpees – 12,502 – ever recorded in 24 hours, set in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), on May 3rd this year.

The goal or the minimum amount needed to set the world record was 6,000 burpees.

Other members of the team achieving the feat were Eva Clarke (Australi, Anna Erdi (Hungary), Daniel Gill (United Kingdom), Tereza Petrovicova (Czech Republic), and Ivan Camponogara (Italy).

Members of the team received official plaques from Guinness World Records Limited in recognition of their achievement.

A burpee is a two-part exercise – a pushup followed by a leap in the air. It works many of the major muscle groups in your body and builds strength and endurance.

Chin Loy, who is currently employed at National Commercial Bank (NCB) as a Data Analyst, told JIS News that the team’s record was achieved at a critical moment when countries around the world closed their borders with the advent of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He was completing his Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Engineering at the New York University (NYU), Abu Dhabi, at the beginning of the pandemic in March.

Chin Loy and several students and staff members decided to undertake the challenge as a means of maintaining their physical and emotional well-being during the uncertain period.

He says the challenge was important as it was an achievement, he and his teammates were able to experience together, in place of the traditional in-person graduation ceremony.

A virtual graduation ceremony was held instead on May 27, the same day that Guinness World Records Limited officially announced that the team had beaten the record and distributed plaques to the members.

He says the challenge was organized in relay format, with one person performing burpees for 10 minutes at a time.

“Once the 10 minutes were up, someone had to immediately start as soon as the other person stopped. This was done over a 24-hour period. We managed to set the minimum record (6,000 burpees) in about seven hours and then we went up to 16 hours to get the 12,502 burpees and that, ultimately, allowed us to set the record,” he explains.

Each team member participating in the challenge had cameras positioned at the front and the side for a full view of the exercise. Each member was required to do the exercise within the specified dimensions of floor markers.

Chin Loy says the team was supervised by two witnesses to ensure the members strictly adhered to the rules for the challenge.