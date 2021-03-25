Caribbean American Social Media Influencer Gets Dunkin’ Drink Named After Her

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Mar. 25, 2021: A Caribbean-roots social media influencer now has a Dunkin’ Donut drink named after her.

Dancing Bronx Tik Tok star and Instagram influencer, Guyanese-American Nancy Jay won the Dunkin’ Tik Tok Menu contest and the company named a drink after her longtime signature order for all patrons in a Soundview location this week.

In February, Jay, 27, was selected as one of ten from a nationwide competition by Dunkin to have one’s signature drink put on their local menu.

Jay has been dancing and has been sharing her culture as a Guyanese American on a global scale on the social media platforms. She has over 200,000 followers on social media and according to her website, has been dancing since the age of 3.

She is well versed in many styles of dancing such as Caribbean, Bollywood, Urban, Latin and more. Her first dance performance was at the age of 12 and she has won many dance shows throughout the U.S and Canada. She taught her first Caribbean Dance workshop in 2013 at John Jay College which is also the college she attended and then founded Fit by Soca LLC in 2016.

Jay is also featured in a variety of Soca Music Videos such as ‘Rock and Come In,’ by Linky First, ‘Jeune Femme’ by Link First, ‘Roll’ by Adrian Dutchin and ‘Miami Lo Tiene,’ by Machel Montano.

“You don’t really see too many influencers with my skin color or my background,” Jay told AMNY, telling how that became a driving reason to focus many of her dance routines around her culture’s musical stylings, which she offers to teach through online dance classes as well.

While attending John Jay College she took the initiative of starting a West Indian student organization after seeing a lack of representation on campus and even before that when she won her freshman year talent show at Lehman High School with a dance routine to Caribbean music.

She is also the Founder of Soca Addict Designs and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice with a Minor in Law and Police Studies.

“This is a dream come true! Thank you @dunkindonuts,’ Jay posted on Twitter. ‘The Nancy Jay’ is available at Dunkin’s 1905 Story Avenue location until this Sunday, March 28, 2021.