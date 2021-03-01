News Americas, MIAMI, FL, Mon. Mar. 1, 2021: A CARICOM national from Belize is among over two dozen immigrants on the US ICE Most Wanted List.

Santos Moreira, whose last known location was LA, is wanted for removal as a previously removed criminal immigrant with felony convictions for manslaughter, robbery with a firearm, and possession and purchase of cocaine.

Moreira was ordered removed by an immigration judge on November 7, 1995. He has multiple previous removals and was last removed from the U.S. by ICE on October 14, 2010.

Moreira unlawfully re-entered the U.S. at an unknown place and date without inspection, and despite attempts by ICE to locate his whereabouts, he currently remains at-large.

He is 5’10”, 215 pounds and has a scar on his left forearm.

If you have information about the whereabouts of this fugitive, immediately contact your local U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office or call the national hotline at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE as soon as possible.