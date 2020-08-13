News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug. 14, 2020: A CARICOM minister of government has tested positive for COVID-19. He is the first minister within CARICOM to test positive for the virus.

Guyana’s new Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hugh Todd, tested positive today, new President Mohammed Irfaan Ali announced.

The president said he has since ordered that all ministers be tested for the virus and that all ministers work remotely.

Minister Todd reportedly had come into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus, hastening the test. His results also came back positive. Todd had met with United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, on Monday August 10th.

“I’ve since advised him to inform all individuals whom he came into contact with to work with the Minister of Health to facilitate contact tracing and possible testing,” President Ali said.

Todd was assistant dean in the School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation, University of Guyana prior to his appointment to the post.