By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Thurs. May 20, 2021: The Caribbean Community, (CARICOM), says it continues to support the United Nations’ efforts towards a two-state solution as the best way forward in the escalating Israel and Palestinian conflict.

The Community issued a statement calling for an immediate ceasefire and end to hostilities and saying it “is gravely concerned” at the escalation in violence between the two sides.

Israeli air strikes have claimed 219 Palestinian lives and Palestinian rockets have killed 12 people in Israel, reports indicate.

The latest escalation was sparked after clashes broke out at Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound, one of Islam’s holiest sites. This followed violence over Israel’s planned evictions of Palestinian families from homes in the eastern sector’s Sheikh Jarrah district.

A third United Nations Security Council emergency meeting in a week ended with no concrete outcome after the United States blocked a joint statement calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The statement came as Puerto Ricans gathered at the Capitol Hill in San Juan on May 16, 2021, demonstrating support for Palestinians.