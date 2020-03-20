News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. March 20, 2020: A week ago there was just one death from the dreaded COVID-19 virus in the Caribbean region. A week later, there are 8 as the death toll from the global pandemic reached 10,048 worldwide last night.

The Dominican Republic has reported two deaths from the virus, as the total number of confirmed cases on the island reached 34.

Jamaica reported its first death Wednesday as it’s confirmed there are now 15 cases on the island.

The Cayman Islands, Martinique, Cuba Curacao have also reported their first deaths, adding to the death reported in Guyana last week, the first for the region.

The news comes as the total number of confirmed cases in the region reached 195, with Haiti reporting its first two cases Thursday.

The Dominican Republic leads the region with 34 cases while the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe has 33 and Martinique has 23.

Here’s the count for other countries confirming COVID-19 cases to date:

Cuba – 16 plus one death

French Guiana – 15

Trinidad and Tobago – 9

Puerto Rico – 6

Guyana – 5

Aruba – 5

Barbados – 5

Curacao – 3 plus one death

Cayman Islands – 3 plus 1 death

St. Barths – 3

Saint Martin – 3

USVI – 3

Bahamas – 3

Bermuda – 2

St. Lucia – 2

Antigua & Barbuda – 1

St. Vincent and the Grenadines – 1

Suriname – 1

Montserrat – 1

Sint Maarten – 1

CORONA FREE NATIONS

The only coronavirus free nations in the Caribbean currently are:

Belize

Grenada

Turks & Caicos

Anguilla

The British Virgin Islands

Globally, there are now 245,629 cases of the virus with 3,405 deaths reported in Italy alone, the most of any country worldwide.