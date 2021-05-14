News Americas, Yuma, Arizona, Fri. May 14, 2021: Caribbean immigrants from Cuba are among those also crossing the US’ Southern border and turning themselves in to US Border Patrol agents as they seek asylum here. Here is the journey in pictures this one family took on Thursday May 13, 2021, as the Biden administration is trying to develop a plan to safely handle the surge of immigrants coming across the Southern border. Apprehensions of undocumented immigrants at the US border with Mexico rose to a fresh 15-year high in April as the Biden administration failed to deter migrants, official data showed on May 11, 2021. US Customs and Border Protection reported it had interdicted 178,622 people trying to enter the United States without official immigration papers last month, up more than 5,000 from March’s high numbers.

This family from Cuba runs began the day by running across the border by the wall separating the United States and Mexico to turn themselves over to authorities on May 13, 2021 in Yuma, Arizona.(Photo by RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images)

The man was overwhelmed and knelt as he and his family prepared to turn themselves in to the US Border Patrol on May 13, 2021 in Yuma, Arizona. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

They gathered documents to show the border patrol agent on May 13, 2021 in Yuma, Arizona. (Photo by RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images)