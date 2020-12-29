News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Dec. 29, 2020: A Cuban national living in Guyana has been nabbed for the murder of his lover and her daughter.

Joel Rodriguez Barientos, 27, is accused of killing his 34-year-old Guyanese partner, Tara Krishnaran, and her 11-year-old daughter, Larissa Singh, sometime between Christmas Day and in evening of Boxing Day, at their Princess Street, Lodge home in the country’s capital, Georgetown.Their bodies were discovered on Boxing Day, Dec. 26, 2020.

Rodriguez was nabbed by Guyana law enforcement officials at Amelia’s Ward, Linden and is in custody at the Mackenzie Police Station, according to INews Guyana.

Based on initial reports received, the father of the dead woman told police that the suspect and his daughter were heard arguing at about 17:30h on December 25th. This was followed by a scuffle between them. However, the man did not take it seriously since the couple would normally fight and as such, he retired to bed.

At about 08:00h on December 26, the father woke up but did not check on his daughter and granddaughter since he thought that she went to work and took her daughter. Nevertheless, at about 20:30h, the man went to his daughter’s room to check on them but it was then the gruesome discovery was made. Both the mother and daughter were lying motionless on a bed and ground, respectively.

A wound was discovered at the back of the woman’s head, left side temple and left side of the face while the child sustained a stab wound to her neck. It is suspected that she was also raped. A blood-stained hammer and a knife were retrieved from the scene.